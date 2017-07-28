Amber Rose Clarifies Comment On Philly Girls Not Being 'Traditionally Attractive'

Amber Rose is taking heat for suggesting that women from the South Philadelphia neighborhood she grew up in are not “traditionally attractive.”

In a video of an interview on the podcast “Drink Champs” that started gaining traction this week, Rose talks about growing up in South Philly as a woman “blessed with beauty,” explaining that people often did not believe she was a native because of her looks.

“I don’t know how I could say this without sounding f**ked up, but a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people,” Rose said in the June interview.

Some social media users felt that Rose was insinuating that her light complexion is what made her more attractive than darker skinned women in her neighborhood:

Amber Rose is gorgeous, but when she refers to herself as "traditionally attractive," what is she placing emphasis on? Her racial ambiguity? — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) July 27, 2017

Traditionally attractive means what though? Light? Mixed? Help me out Amber Rose. — Beth💋 (@Pre4tyFlacko) July 27, 2017

Amber Rose said girls from Philly arent traditionally attractive. Basically saying black women are ugly. This who yall gave a pass to — Lade (@justsun) July 27, 2017

So, Amber Rose said where she's from, South Philly, people aren't traditionally attractive. What exactly is traditionally attractive? pic.twitter.com/44HtSEpk71 — Dreana (@dreanabeana) July 27, 2017

In an Instagram story published Thursday, Rose clarified her comments, insisting that she was referring to the mainstream standard of beauty.

“I know that people really want me to be a superficial bitch but I’m just not that person,” the model said.

“I find beauty in everyone ... Unfortunately it’s not easy doing interviews and always saying things the way you really want to articulate,” she continued. “I wasn’t saying that’s how I felt, I was saying that’s how people treated me.”

You can view Rose’s comments in full below: