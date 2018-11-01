Amber Ruffin Will Kill A Cat If You Don't Vote In 'Late Night' Bit

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday reiterated concerns that low turnout in next week’s midterm elections will spoil Democrats’ chances of taking back Congress.

So, “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin sang a chirpy song about killing a cat named Liberty if you don’t vote.

Ruffin explained to the alarmed Meyers in the comedy bit that she’s desperate. “Somebody’s gotta do something!” she screamed. “This election’s too important!”

Liberty didn’t look too concerned, but the poor kitty may not have understood some of the grim lyrics:

“This wasn’t the best way to make new friends/but they’ll be no more time for hanging when the world friggin’ ends/so vote right now or I’ll put this little kitten in a blender.”