'Late Night' Writer Expertly Dissects Megyn Kelly's Racist Blackface Comments

Amber Ruffin, a writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” explained just why NBC host Megyn Kelly’s defense of using blackface in Halloween costumes is racist.

“It turns black people into a costume and divorces them from their humanity,” said Ruffin on Tuesday’s show. “We’re people, not costumes.”

Ruffin noted that Kelly’s widely criticized comments to her all-white panel on “Megyn Kelly Today” earlier Tuesday ignored “the severely racist context in which blackface was introduced into this country” and that “actions don’t exist separate to their context.”

Kelly has apologized for her remarks. But Ruffin said she “wouldn’t have had to do that if she had invited a black person into the conversation in the first place.”

“For someone with a morning show Megyn Kelly, you sure are late as hell,” she added.