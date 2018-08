Want to enjoy the arts but also show respect for women in the #MeToo era? “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin is here to help.

“Hello, I’m some lady named Amber and I haven’t sexually assaulted a single person,” Ruffin said in a spoof commercial aired on Tuesday’s broadcast.

Ruffin explained that she has a solution for this very modern problem.

“I took all of the classic art made by sketchy dudes,” Ruffin said, “and I remade it so you can enjoy it guilt-free.”