You mean you didn’t binge-watch the Winter Olympics?
We’ll let it slide as long as you watch Amber Ruffin’s madcap recap of the games from Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
Ruffin, a writer on the show, breaks down several “what?”-inducing moments, such as curling and Ivanka Trump wearing an Olympic medal around her neck.
“And I was like whaaat? I didn’t know nepotism was an Olympic sport,” Ruffin cracked.
Just don’t get her started on the North Korean cheerleaders.
Check out the whole bit above.
