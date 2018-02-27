You mean you didn’t binge-watch the Winter Olympics?

We’ll let it slide as long as you watch Amber Ruffin’s madcap recap of the games from Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Ruffin, a writer on the show, breaks down several “what?”-inducing moments, such as curling and Ivanka Trump wearing an Olympic medal around her neck.

“And I was like whaaat? I didn’t know nepotism was an Olympic sport,” Ruffin cracked.

Just don’t get her started on the North Korean cheerleaders.