Amber Tamblyn Criticized For Complaint About Hasidic Jews

Actress Amber Tamblyn faces backlash after Tweeting that Hasidic Jews in New York City are targeting her.

The former “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star wrote Sunday that a Hasidic man in a van attempted to hit her in Brooklyn as she pushed her baby in a stroller.

If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 4, 2018

But it was her follow-up post that sparked the controversy. Tamblyn wrote that “this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest.”

Thank you everyone for your kind words of support today. We are fine. But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2018

While some people on Twitter agreed with her, others interpreted her complaint as an unnecessary generalized attack on Hasidic Jews.

Hey @ambertamblyn this seems really scary! Unfortunately, linking it to a whole group that already has a hard time is also scary. The trouble is referencing a 'community' versus individuals. Note the 'they' versus 'our'/'us' convo that has ensued. Please consider. Best wishes 💚 — ZED Tupling (@ZEDTupling) March 5, 2018

Wow. Nice stereotyping. Not 'woke' at all are you? Well, only if it is about white women. Not cool. — CatCannibal (@LbHelene) March 5, 2018

I follow you on here and fb but like...I hope you see how cringeworthy that kind of comment would be about *any* other ethnic / religious group. I have issues with the restrictions in Hasidim and Orthodoxy but to make such sweeping generalizations....cmon. Let’s do better? — ✨Lindsay G✨ (@linzlovesyou) March 5, 2018

Neither Tamblyn nor a rep immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The actress defended herself in a tweet of support to a man who said that he, too, had been targeted by Hasidic Jews. Tamblyn, whose husband, actor David Cross, was raised Jewish, wrote she “will not be bullied or intimidated by anyone who wants to twist my words.”

I’m so sorry to hear this, Benjamin. And I completely agree with you here and will not be silenced or bullied or intimidated by anyone who wants to twist my words into anything other than what it is. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2018