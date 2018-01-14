Amber Tamblyn Demands Disney Add Women Of Color To Board of Directors

Amber Tamblyn is calling out Disney for its lack of diversity.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter on Sunday to publicly push The Walt Disney Company to add women of color to its board of directors. Disney has potential openings on its board, which is predominately white, according to The Wall Street Journal. Four members of the 12-person board are stepping down, and the company has already appointed two replacements to begin on Feb. 1 this year.

Tamblyn tweeted at Disney and its CEO Bob Iger, urging them to use the two remaining openings to bring more diversity to the board.

“Hi @ Disney and @ RobertIger,” Tamblyn tweeted. “It looks like you’re about to have two seats open on your board of directors. We call on you to choose women of color for these seats. Be a shining example for your fellow studios. We’re watching. #TIMESUP.”

Tamblyn has used her platform to promote equality and respect for women in the workplace. Her message to Disney included the hashtag #TimesUp, which refers to a legal defense fund for women to fight harassment, abuse or discrimination in the workplace.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey disclosed on Friday that neither would be seeking re-election to Disney’s board, leaving two openings on the board of one of the most powerful companies in the world.

“Given our evolving business and the businesses Ms. Sandberg and Mr. Dorsey are in, it has become increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters,” a Disney spokeswoman told the Journal.