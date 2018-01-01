America Ferrera Announces Pregnancy In Cutest New Year's Way

America Ferrera has an eventful year planned.

The “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” actress revealed on New Year’s Eve that she is pregnant with her first child.

Ferrera posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday that showed her and husband Ryan Piers Williams wearing goofy party glasses and holding a baby’s outfit. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” read the caption.

