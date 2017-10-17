America Ferrera Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted When She Was 9

America Ferrera has joined the growing list of women who have come forward to share personal experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

In response to the #MeToo movement taking social media by storm, the actress shared a heartbreaking story Monday on Instagram, detailing the time she was sexually assaulted as a child.

“I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt of thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man,” Ferrera wrote, adding, “I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come.”

The former “Ugly Betty” star explained that the man smiled and waved at her regularly.

“I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew ― that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back,” she wrote, before encouraging women to “break the silence” so future generations “won’t have to live with this bullshit.”

#MeToo became a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend; individuals used the hashtag to tell their own sexual assault and harassment stories with the aim of showing just how common the problem is.

The hashtag gained steam when actress Alyssa Milano urged her Twitter followers to reply “me too” if they had been victims of sexual assault or harassment, on the suggestion of a friend. Fellow actresses Debra Messing, Gabrielle Union, Anna Paquin and Anika Noni Rose, among others, responded in solidarity.

As of now, her tweet has over 58,000 replies and has been retweeted more than 20,000 times.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017