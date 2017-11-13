America is Not Having Bad Luck With Mass Shootings

This month a small Sutherland Springs church fell victim to a mass shooting. Last month it was Las Vegas. Chances are another such shooting will happen before the year’s end.

Some of us may be tempted to assume these events are freak incidents of random violence; that they are the unpredictable result of deranged men choosing to end their lives in a blaze of gunfire and a hail of bullets. But such thinking misses something more fundamental: producing mass shootings is what America does.

To be sure, a large majority of gun-related deaths in this country are suicides. No doubt that any effort to drastically reduce the number of gun-related deaths would need to directly address suicide prevention head on. But even when taking into account suicide, the overarching gun problem in America is access.

Empirical studies establishing the association between access to guns and the number of guns with gun-related deaths are well numerous. While this article will not add to that literature, it cannot be understated that gun violence in America is the direct byproduct of our existing laws and policy on firearms.

Our country is not in the middle of a bad luck streak when it comes to mass shootings. Mass shootings on the scale we have experienced in recent years are a uniquely American problem. Mass shootings have, unfortunately, become a part of living in America.