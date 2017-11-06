Distressed America Flag

“America the beautiful,” so they say. As I sit back at my desk thinking about the year I had, while my wrinkled black fingers touch the white keys, I began to think about the racial climate in America. Today, America is the same America that existed back in 1776 when Thomas Jefferson first wrote the Declaration of Independence. Black people still barely own property, women still get disrespected and foreigners are not welcome. If you are Black and commit a crime, you go to jail, if you are Muslim and commit a crime you are labeled a terrorist. But White, if you are White and commit a crime, you must have a mental illness and needed help.

Today, America is the same America that existed back in 1776 when Thomas Jefferson first wrote the Declaration of Independence.

America, this is a country of 50 states covering a vast swath of North America, the land of the free and home of the brave, so they say. Well who is free? We are all slaves one way or another. Hating another person because of their race, color, creed or nationality is a form of self- enslavement. The definition of a slave is a person who is legal property of another and is forced to obey them. You own yourself and forcing yourself to hate another person is self-slavery and self-hatred. You punish yourself daily and become tired from having to remember to hate someone. What is brave? Brave means ready to face and endure danger or pain; showing courage. Courage means to step up to the unknown, it means to face fear or in other words going against the grain.

The definition of a slave is a person who is legal property of another and is forced to obey them.