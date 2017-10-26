American Alternative: so, who is and how America’s “it” guy actually looks like?

I feel like the “it” guy of the moment is that fellow who you spot on the street every single day, wearing cool jackets and listening to really good music almost all the time.

… and when I am saying “good music” I am referring to an eclectic mix of pop, dance and hip-hop, just to be more precise 😊.

The “it” guy of our era is the kind of man who will not catch your eye from the beginning, but when he does, oh boy…

He will not draw your attention voluntarily, because this is who he is: kind of careless and, in the same time, aware that he has that “boom” factor.

He's a dreamer, he's a relaxed guy, but more than that, he has a certain nostalgia for the 90’s era and specific aesthetics.

So, by now you should’ve created that mental picture in your mind because you just imagined the entire Tommy Hilfiger menswear fall/winter collection.

However, to become even more clear about this, I will also provide you with a list of “clues”:

·Think of clean silhouettes

·Think of impeccably tailored pieces with both traditional and non-conformist influences

Rock & Roll influences mixed with a little bit of pop culture inspired trends

Now, keep these in mid and mix them together with oversize pieces, strong colors, classic prints, quality textures and athletic elements.

I am talking about the Tommy Hilfiger logo combined with the classic Oxford shirt.

I am talking about the reinterpreted tartan and our beloved and never out of style denim.

So, this my friends, it’s the American Alternative collection!

It's a collection dedicated to your “it” guy, inspired by him and by your rebellious spirit.

And if that does not convince you, let me tell you that this year, the global ambassadors of the brand are none others than Alex Pall and Drew Taggart/The Chainsmokers.