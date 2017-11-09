For those looking for a way to relax on long journeys through London this holiday season, there is some good news. American Express is popping up a Centurion Lounge for its Platinum and Centurion Card Members at one of London’s top private members’ clubs, The Hospital Club (24 Endell St, London, WC2H 9HQ). The Centurion Lounge Pop-Up, will be open November 24-26th and December 1-3rd, in the heart of Covent Garden, offering a haven for those looking for a respite from the busy shopping season.

Along with the amenities one comes to expect from Centurion Lounges, including workspaces, free WiFi, and an area for families to connect, guests can also expect some holiday cheer. The lounge will offer stations to help you with your gift wrapping and programming where you can get shopping tips from digital influencers or decorating tips to make your home merry and bright.

A number of other activities are also included, such as snow globe making and brunch with Santa Claus on Saturdays. A photo booth and fragrance-making sessions are provided, as well, so you can find the perfect way to bring some holiday cheer to your home over the winter season. Canapes are served throughout the day, and food and drink is complimentary for those who visit.

The Centurion Lounge Pop-Up will be available to enter daily from 11 am to 8 pm. There are reasons to visit other than just to relax and enjoy a break from the hustle and bustle the holiday season causes. From 5-7pm each day, there will be a cocktail hour, featuring recipes from a variety of Centurion Lounge chef partners from around the world including Cedric Vongerichten from the Las Vegas and LaGuardia lounges, Daniel Patterson from the San Francisco Centurion Lounge, and Michelle Bernstein from the Miami lounge, among many others. There will be signature cocktails concocted by top mixologist Jim Meehan, and those looking for quality wine choices can choose a number of them hand selected by The Centurion Lounge wine director, Anthony Giglio.

This pop-up in London will provide Card Members with a taste of what the nine airport Centurion Lounges have to offer. Centurion Lounges are available for Platinum and Centurion Card Members around the world. Some of these locations available for members include Dallas (DFW), New York’s LaGuardia (LGA), Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), and many more. American Express Platinum Card Members can enter for free, and it serves as a way to access other benefits, as well. By owning an American Express Platinum Card, you are also able to enjoy other lounges around the world through the American Express Global Lounge Collection, including ones designated for Delta SkyMiles customers, Priority Pass Lounges, Airspaces Lounges and more.

The new Centurion Lounge Pop-Up is located at the Hospital Club in London, and complimentary events, food, and drinks are available for Platinum and Centurion Card Members to enjoy from November 24-26th and December 1-3rd. Entrance is free for American Express Platinum and Centurion Card Members, and they are allowed to bring up to two guests. No reservations are necessary.