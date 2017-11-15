Sandra Matthews-Sims, Contributor
Sandra Sims is a Los Angeles based journalist specializing in entertainment, legal, fashion, and education related stories.

American Film Institute - AFI Fest: 50th Anniversary

11/15/2017 08:48 pm ET
Photos by Sandra Sims

The American Film Institute’s AFI Fest celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year with incredible films from all over the world showcased November 9-16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. The film festival venues include the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and the Egyptian Theatre.

AFI Fest’s Opening Night Gala film was the Netflix World War II period drama “Mudbound” directed by Dee Rees with an ensemble cast that includes Carey Mulligan and recording artist Mary J. Blige.

The festival added a special screening of Denzel Washington's new movie “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” followed by a conversation with director/writer Dan Gilroy. Oscar winner Denzel Washington delivers a phenomenal performance that demonstrates his extensive range as an actor.

The AFI FEST also features family friendly films such as the animated movie directed by Oscar nominee Hiromasa Yonebayashi entitled “Mary and the Witch’s Flower, based on the book by Mary Stewart “The Little Broomstick.”

The Premiere Closing Night Gala film will be “Molly’s Game” written and directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin and starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.

For more information about screenings and schedules go to: afi.com.

