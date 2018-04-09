'American Horror Story' Season 8 To Be Set In The Very Near, Very Scary Future

To those who made it through the latest (and messiest) season of “American Horror Story,” well, congrats, because we bailed around the time Lena Dunham’s character was revealed to be the Zodiac killer.

For rest us, a new installment thankfully is on the way, and creator Ryan Murphy is already dropping hints about what Season 8 will look like.

At a panel with “AHS” cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman, the prolific producer announced they all will return for the show’s next season, which will be set in the “near future.”

“I will say it is set 18 months from today,” Murphy told the crowd after each of the cast members asked him a yes-or-no question about the future of the series, according to Variety.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters speak onstage at the 'American Horror Story: Cult' panel.

That timeline puts the next season somewhere around October 2019, which by our estimate has nothing particularly exciting going on besides John Krasinski’s 40th birthday and, of course, Halloween.

Murphy also revealed that the new season will be “fantasy inspired” and “heightened,” mirroring the tones of previous well-received chapters like “Asylum” and “Coven.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Billy Eichner, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman attend the 'American Horror Story: Cult' panel.

Peters, who will also try his hand at directing this season along with Paulson, will play a different character of sorts after his intense turn as a Trump-supporting lunatic.

“Your part this year is a comedic part,” Murphy told the actor. “You are our comedic and you play a hairstylist.”

Legendary actress Joan Collins will be playing Peters’ grandmother, Murphy confirmed, and Angelica Houston has been tapped to star in an unspecified role.