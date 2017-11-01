American Jewish Congress Statement on New York Attack

The American Jewish Congress is appalled by the terror attack that was carried out in New York yesterday, leaving eight innocent people dead and many more injured. Our condolences and thoughts are with the victims, their families and those affected by this cowardly act, the deadliest to occur in the city since the September 11 attacks. These attacks are becoming ever more frequent and their targets are always innocent people going about their everyday lives, from children travelling on a school bus to groups of friends celebrating.