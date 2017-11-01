American Jewish Congress Statement on New York Attack

The American Jewish Congress is appalled by the terror attack that was carried out in New York yesterday, leaving eight innocent people dead and many more injured. Our condolences and thoughts are with the victims, their families and those affected by this cowardly act, the deadliest to occur in the city since the September 11 attacks. These attacks are becoming ever more frequent and their targets are always innocent people going about their everyday lives, from children travelling on a school bus to groups of friends celebrating.
This was an attack not only on America, but on the free world and serves as a reminder of the dangers of radical Islamic terror. We must unite once again in our shared values of freedom and tolerance to combat hate and ensure our universal values prevail. The American Jewish Congress stands in solidarity with all victims of terror and with the citizens of New York.
