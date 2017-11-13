American Jewish Congress Statement on the Deadly Earthquake in Iran and Iraq

The American Jewish Congress offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake that has left parts of Iraq and Iran in ruins. Over 400 people have lost their lives in this deadly natural disaster, and thousands of others are either injured or missing. We send our thoughts and prayers to the victims of this tragedy.
As thousands have been left without shelter and medical treatment, the American Jewish Congress supports and encourages immediate relief efforts, and urges the local and international community to provide help and assistance to all those in need. We stand in solidarity with all those affected.
Jack Rosen, President - American Jewish Congress
Dr. Munr Kazmir, Vice President - American Jewish Congress
Dr. Ben Chouake, Secretary - American Jewish Congress
