American Jewish Congress Statement Thanking Governor Hogan

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland signed an executive order that prohibits state agencies in Maryland from entering into contracts with companies that boycott Israel.

This order makes Maryland the 23rd state to enforce legislation that fights against the boycott Israel movement.

Here is Governor Hogan's statement:

“Israel is a robust democracy with many rights and freedoms that don’t exist in neighboring countries, or across much of the world. The shameful BDS movement seeks to undercut those rights and freedoms, using economic discrimination and fear, by boycotting Israeli companies and prohibiting them from doing business in the United States”

The American Jewish Congress offers our thanks and appreciation to Governor Hogan for having the courage to stand up for our friend and ally Israel. We must stand together against the boycott Israel movement and all those who unjustly attack Israel.

This a positive step that weakens the boycott Israel movement. We encourage other states to pass similar legislation in support of Israel.

Jack Rosen - President; American Jewish Congress

Dr. Munr Kazmir - Vice President; American Jewish Congress