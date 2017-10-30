American Lions Club Visits Nepal: Creating a History

District Governor of Lions Club District 4-C3, Lion Rajen Thapa, on his way to creating a history in Lions Club’s bilateral relation with his ambitious visit to Nepal with some hi profile doctors, and Entrepreneurs from the USA. A highly awaited goodwill, but has included some significant menu, visit from U.S. based lions to Nepal, a country known as the paradise on earth, became possible only when Rajen Thapa, the first District Governer from Nepali Diaspora, took charge the District 4-C3 which comprises Alameda and Contra Costa counties of California, USA that included 44 clubs and 1220 Lions members. Lions are organized in 210 districts throughout the world.

Photo: District 4-c3 Lion D.G. Rajen Thapa

The visit, that kick-off on November 02 for 12 days has intended to convivial tie up with some noted Lions clubs in Nepal. “We are just anticipating a long-term, mutual and strong cooperation through which we could build social and financial contributions.” Said Governor Thapa while Asking about the trip. Considering the prominence of the tour Lions International has assigned media crew for the special coverage of the trip. The 9 members troop followed by Senior doctors and entrepreneurs and social icons, leads by D.G. Rajen has very tight schedule during their stay in Nepal. The most noteworthy affair of this excursion is to host a joint health and eye camp with Lions club of Bandipur, a hill station of western Nepal, where optometrist duo Mark Fujikawa and Corey Lee will serve the sufferers. Apart from optometrist, Mark is the Treasure of the District. District 4-C3 will be donated 1200 pairs of eyeglasses at the camp. Likewise joining eye camp jointly host with Lions clubs of Deurali on November 03 and participating a massive interaction program with local Lions clubs in Pokhara on November 09 will be other significant measures. They will join health and social campaign in Chitwan, southern part of the country. Before wrapping up their colorful goodwill mission the troop will see Mr. Sachin Rokka, General Manager of Nepal Television, a government own satellite television channel in Kathmandu as the courtesy of media crew.

Photo: Al Satake District 4-C3, Cabinet Secretary: Al Satake

In Nepal, there is huge excitement regarding this visit. Not only the host Lions clubs but also local community and beneficiary have fantastic plans to welcome this historic visit. “In Nepal, local Lions are working so hard to make our trip fruitful.” Said D.G. Rajen Thapa . Lions activist and other pioneering people have expressed their excitement regarding this trip. “We are impassioned to draw warm relationship with Nepalese Lions Clubs for social cause” said Bijaya Subedi Tandukar, a member of troop who also serves as the President of Lions club of Berkeley Makalu. Total 9 members in the troop are D.G. Rajen Thapa with his spouse Bijaya Thapa, the district Secretary and senior entrepreneur Al Satake, District Treasure and optometrist Mark Fujikawa and his spouse Georgia Fujikawa, optometrist Corey Lee and his spouse Sally Simanda Lee, Keshar Thapa, businessman and the 3rd Vice-president of Annapurna Lions Club and Bijaya Subedi Tandukar, President of Lions club of Berkeley Makalu.

Photo: Bijaya Subedi Tandukar Bijaya Subedi Tandukar: President Lions Club Barkeley Makalu

“Rajen Thapa is the pride Lions movement, he is making true the motto of Lions International, We Serve.” Said Mandaldas Shrestha, the charter president of Lions club of Kathmandu Gokarneswor.

“This sort of visit will definitely contribute to people to people relation between Nepal and US, I would like to congratulate the team. I am sure he will live to his motto, Leading Lions to excel” said Mani Nepali Paneru, senior Lion fellow and president of Nepalese Association for Global Cooperation.

Who is District Governor Thapa.

Photo: Rajen Thapa D.G. Rajen Thapa accepting Lions Medal.