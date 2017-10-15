Americans Are Lost in "Fantasyland" According To a Best-Selling Author

So you hear it over and over from TV news show panelists and on-line opinion piece writers: we have a Reality TV presidency and this is something brand new, hard to fathom. What are the rules? How do we talk about it?

According to Kurt Anderson, there’s nothing essentially new here. The White House has been the setting for a reality show since the Reagan years. After all, he and his wife were both former actors. Reagan didn’t always know the difference between what had happened in real life and what he’d seen in movies, like the story he told more than once about being “deployed at the end of the war to film concentration camps.”

That was his personal fantasy. Well, one of them.

The Clinton presidency was also like a TV series. Clinton auditioned as entertainer-in-chief playing the sax on The Arsenio Hall Show and answered a groundbreaking inquiring-minds-want-to-know question on MTV: boxers or briefs? In Anderson’s opinion, the Clinton show got dull for Americans until the Monica Lewinsky scandal, and then Clinton’s poll numbers/ratings actually “spiked.” What a great plot twist—what drama!

It’s all part of the “fantasy-industrial” complex permeating and controlling our lives through TV, movies, ads, and the Internet—which makes us sound like we’re caught in The Matrix. Only we seem to be having more fun than Neo. On the surface, anyway.

But unreal lives aren’t anything new in American history: we’ve been living in fantasy since our foundation. Jamestown’s settlers were looking for gold and the Puritans wanted to create a New Jerusalem. If you think you know early Colonial history, think again: Andersen paints our first founders in a highly unflattering light as delusional bigots.

The scathing book is encyclopedic as it whirls you through our long, sad, and sometimes goofy history of what Anderson classes as crazes: conspiracy theories of all kinds dating back to the 1800s, theosophy, phrenology, patent medicines, creationism, ESP, alien abductions and so much more that you might be left gobsmacked at how exceptional we are. Exceptionally deluded, and given to believing whatever the hell we want whether there are facts supporting our beliefs or not. It’s our right to, as Americans. Fake facts aren’t a new concept, just a new label.

The main “inflection point” for Andersen was the 19th century Gold Rush out west where thousands of people become millionaires overnight. Many thousands more failed. Just as the same thing would happen time and again in real estate and the stock market. Those few, epic, golden years left a searing imprint on our collective consciousness: anyone can get rich quick and anyone can become anything. “Something like magic could suddenly sweep aside common sense. Miracles actually happened in America.”

This kind of thinking exists in every realm Andersen exhaustively explores with wit and extensive research. Nobody is safe from his thoughtful scorn, not televangelists proclaiming The End of Days or academic institutes researching psychic phenomena and other “crackpottery.” It’s likely to make some readers angry because he classes all religious belief as fantasy in a country that’s more religious than any other First World nation. But then he also has harsh things to say about crystals, yoga, Reiki and other New Age staples—and the anti-vaccination campaign which to him shows that people on the Left can be as misguided, misinformed, and fact-averse as people on the Right.

Fantasyland is not a quick read because you may keep putting it down in amazement (or disgust) with each new example of our “extreme, self-righteous individualism.” But it’s a book that can make you laugh as much as squirm, defiantly answering that Talking Heads question: “Well, how did I get here?” We Americans have always been addicted to believing in the fantastical, and now we’re drowning in it.

“Same as it ever was....”