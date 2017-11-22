Twitter Is Appalled At The West Coast's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

Everybody knows the best part of the Thanksgiving meal is the sides. Forget that dry turkey ― serve up some mashed sweet potatoes or cornbread.

But when it comes to which side dishes are the best for the holiday meal, people on Twitter have been having heated debates.

On Tuesday, news site FiveThirtyEight tweeted a map from a 2015 reader survey showing which Thanksgiving sides Americans consumed the most by region. According to the survey, the South was cooking up a lot of mac-and-cheese, and Midwesterners were mostly into green beans and casserole.

Here’s the most disproportionately consumed Thanksgiving side dish in each region: https://t.co/WDpqVXnoSY pic.twitter.com/j8GuNSxmjx — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 22, 2017

But when people on Twitter saw the West Coast’s side dish of choice for the holiday, they lost it.

Salad!? Salad?! — Robert Brian L. West (@BigBWest) November 22, 2017

I have never been ashamed to be from the West Coast until today. — Andrew Chen (@andrew_y_chen) November 22, 2017

Southeast has the best answer here but I will fundamentally never understand Californians.



You don’t win friends with salad! https://t.co/gu6BOnefP3 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 22, 2017

I really need to understand the "salad" situation. Are y'all saying, "I can't wait for that delicious Thanksgiving salad"? https://t.co/4uwx0xHpYg — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) November 22, 2017

What Thanksgiving side dish can you not live without? (Please don’t say salad.) Reply and tell us! #AM2DM https://t.co/vnowF8c36m — AM to DM (@AM2DM) November 22, 2017

The idea that salad is the most popular thanksgiving side dish for half of the country pic.twitter.com/2PZoLwCcfC — Jessika Davidson (@jessnthecity) November 22, 2017

praying for the west coast — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) November 22, 2017