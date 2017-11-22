Twitter Is Appalled At The West Coast's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

Everybody knows the best part of the Thanksgiving meal is the sides. Forget that dry turkey ― serve up some mashed sweet potatoes or cornbread.
But when it comes to which side dishes are the best for the holiday meal, people on Twitter have been having heated debates.
On Tuesday, news site FiveThirtyEight tweeted a map from a 2015 reader survey showing which Thanksgiving sides Americans consumed the most by region. According to the survey, the South was cooking up a lot of mac-and-cheese, and Midwesterners were mostly into green beans and casserole.
But when people on Twitter saw the West Coast’s side dish of choice for the holiday, they lost it.
Happy Thanksgiving, folks! And choose your side dishes wisely ...
