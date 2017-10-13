Americans Not Ready To Deal With Equifax Data Breach

In September, Equifax announced that more than 143 million credit report files had been breached. Information obtained by the fraudsters included social security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and even driver’s license numbers. This information can be used to open new accounts and socially engineer access to existing accounts.

Given the heightened fraud risk, American consumers should consider taking these critical steps:

1. Freeze or lock your credit report with all three credit bureaus. Equifax is currently making it possible to freeze your report for free. At TransUnion, you can lock your report for free using their free TrueID product. Unfortunately, Experian does not yet have a free lock or freeze feature, so (depending upon where you live), you might have to pay a fee to freeze your report.

2. Set up mobile banking alerts on all open credit cards and bank accounts. Most banks, credit unions and credit card companies make it possible for people to set up alerts for free. You can be notified of charges by text message or email. The faster you know about a fraud, the easier it is to deal with it, and alerts help make that a reality.

3. Sign up for credit monitoring. With credit monitoring, you can receive alerts when someone tries to apply for credit in your name. You can also receive alerts for new negative items or judgments. Even if you freeze your credit reports, you are still at risk of medical and employment fraud, which often only appears in judgments on your credit report.

Without taking these critical steps, the risk of fraud – especially in light of the Equifax breach – has increased dramatically. Sadly, Americans do not seem prepared. There have been two studies showing how unprepared people are with the heightened threats.

A study by CreditCards.com revealed that 53% of Americans heard about the Equifax data breach but did nothing it. And half of millennials didn’t even know it occurred.

An earlier study by CompareCards.com made even grimmer reading. 78% of people surveyed had never put a freeze on their account. 60% of people had not changed their pin code in the last year and 78% of consumers do not have a credit monitoring service in place.

Give the scale of the Equifax data breach, the risk facing all Americans has increased dramatically. Sadly, we can no longer rely on institutions to protect and defend our data. We need to recognize the new normal: