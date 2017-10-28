Americans say, “I believe in God!” But What does that really mean?

But what does that really mean?

Hard to know. Maybe it means many things to many different believing people.

The question, it seems to me, is a little like asking, "Do you believe in gravity?"

Who doesn’t?

Ask them, however, "How do you know gravity?" or "Would you describe your belief in gravity?" my guess is, you'd get a lot of different answers.

So, it seems to me, to simply ask, “Do you believe in God?” is the wrong question. Maybe what we should ask is the question behind this question: "What does it mean to you to believe in God?"

Here's what it means to me:

I believe God exists. And, no, it’s not because of some argument from cosmology. I believe because of what my experience of God, or what I have interpreted as an experience of God, has positively impacted my life.

I believe God is neither male nor female. In fact, I can only say what God is not to me, rather than what God is. For me, God is not a man in the sky with superman-like power who from time to time invades the earth with power, or answers the prayers of the faithful, or sits in a kingly-chair and floats around on a celestial cloud, orchestrating human events for some big purpose He will ultimately force onto the world and, only after that, executes the judgment, damning some to eternal punishment and the righteous to heavenly bliss.

Funny, isn’t it? I cannot say what God is, even whether God is. I know only my experience. And, beyond that, all I can say is that I do not believe in this supernatural God I was taught to believe in -- a theistic God -- which is, of course, the God atheists like Richard Dawkins, Hitchens, Harris, and philosopher Bertrand Russell disbelieve or disbelieved in as well.

So, I suppose you could say, in its classical sense, I’m an atheist. I do not accept a theistic definition of God.

But I believe in God.

Just not the one I was taught to believe in as a child.

And, certainly not a God who is a male.

And, yes, I know the Bible frequently refers to God with the use of the male pronoun, "He." So, spare yourself the discourse on how I’m going to hell because I don’t believe in the God of the Bible.

God is no more “he” than He is She.

If you think of God is a male figure, you have just made an idol of God in my estimation. And, just in case you’ve forgotten, the second commandment reads, “You shall not make for yourself any idol” (Ex 20:4).

But don’t stop there, as many Christians do. Which is why they miss the point of the commandment. They think the second commandment is a prohibition against the making of idols, like the ones we Catholics and liturgical Protestants make and hang inside our churches.

That’s not what the commandment is about at all.

Read on...”...or any likeness of what is in heaven...”

That’s the prohibition. “Do not make any likeness of that which is in heaven.” Which really just means, if you think of God as a He you’ve just created in your head a mental “likeness” of what’s in heaven. In other words, you’ve made God into an “idol.”

“So then,” you ask, “why does the Bible refer to God as “He?”

That’s a limitation of language. It isn’t a literal description of who or what God is.

Language is always limiting. And, that is never more obvious than in literature, the Bible notwithstanding.

Furthermore, the Bible is an old book. Yet, “old” by comparison to the age of the universe, isn’t saying much.

The universe is 14 billions of years old. Language, however, is little more than one dot on one sheet of paper in a ream of universal history.

Which is why I sometimes think we’re long overdue for another meeting of the Church Fathers - only this time, it ought to be a Council of Church Mothers. And, at this Council of Spiritual Mothers, the Bible needs a software update, just like the kind I get for the apps on my iPhone from time to time.

The Bible needs to be brought up-to-date to reflect what we know to be the real world we live in.

It is quite the different world than the world described through virtually every author of our current Bible.

Here we are today, 15 or so centuries after the “Canon” of scripture was closed by the infinitely “wise” Church Fathers, yet we know and understand our world so differently than either they did or those before them.

The people who wrote the Bible, for example, thought of the cosmology as a 3-tiered universe, one where heaven was just above the clouds and the starlight was simply the light of God’s Presence as it shined through pinholes in what they mistakenly perceived as a dark blue canvas God had draped over the earth.

Furthermore, they believed the earth’s surface was the second tier and below the earth, meaning in their limited minds, beneath the soil of the earth...well, that was hell.

We understand things so differently today. Which is all the more reason why the Bible needs to be brought into the 21st century. Nobody takes everything in the Bible literally anymore.

Nobody. Not even the most devout and sincere among us.

How do I know this?

Here’s proof: It is the antiquated Bible that says, if your child is disobedient, take him or her to the elders of city, get their blessing which, apparently wasn't expected to be all too difficult two thousand or more years ago, and, once permission had been granted, you were to haul his or her you-know-what to the city gates, and there stone the disobedient brat to death.

Yes, the Bible really says that. In words no less as graphic. Go read Deuteronomy 21:20.

If that verse of scripture were taken literally, nobody reading this now would be reading this at all.

I would not have written this, either, because my parents would have had my rebellious skull smashed long ago.

Sorry to chase that little rabbit. But it is rather amusing to me, and probably is to many of you thinking readers, when Christians claim they take the Bible "literally."

I think what we sometimes say just gets in the way of what we really mean.

What many sincere Christians mean, whenever they make truth claims about the literalness of the Bible, is not that they actually believe God "dictated" the Bible word for word but that they take the Bible seriously. They regard it as sacred.

I do, too.

And, because I do, I take seriously what it says, just as I take seriously what I mean whenever I say, “I believe in God.”

So, what does it mean to me to believe in God?

I believe God exists.

I believe God is neither male nor female.

I believe God can be trusted.

Not to protect me from harm. God is not insurance agent with a policy of protection against harm.

Not to make me rich when I “just believe.” Like the popular television “get rich” gospel preachers want the faithful to believe enough they’ll give up their last dollar so they can jetset around in million dollar comfort.

Not to rescue me from danger. God is not a Power Ranger who plucks you from danger and prevents your automobile from careening out of control.

Not to reward me when I am good. God is not Santa Claus with a list he’s checking twice to see who’s been naughty or nice.

Not to punish me when I am misguided or just plain evil. God is not a judge waiting in at a judgment bar like some angry judge who feels His day is coming when all the low-life’s finally get what they deserve.

Nope, the God I believe in is a God who can be trusted in this way:

I believe God can be trusted to love me when I am unloving...

To forgive me when I need forgiving...

To walk with me through every life experience, whether good and bad, and...

To enable me to become more and more human in my love for Her and for myself...

More compassionate toward my earthly home, Mother Earth, the only home I, or you, will ever know in this brief life or in the brief life of my children and grandchildren...yours, too, and...

More loving and kind toward all living things and persons, and...

The God I believe in is a God who empowers me...

To let go of my sinful, self-protective, security-seeking madness that only ever...

Depletes and destroys the natural world in the name of “subduing the earth”...

Devalues even the least of God’s created things, but, most unfortunately...

Dismisses friends or family whenever necessary...and,

Demonizes my enemies almost always.

This is the God in whom I believe.