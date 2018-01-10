Americans Who Say, Write, And Do The Wrong Damn Thing! Is It Who or Whom?

In the article above Americans are the subject so I use who. But if I make them the object – for example, in the sentence, Americans whom I don't like because they’re always saying the wrong damn thing -- then it’s whom. Because, in the latter title, they’re the object of my irritation: Constantly, always, forever, daily, in the grocery store, at social gatherings, and in work environments. They’re constantly saying the wrong damn thing.

I write quickly and constantly, but I must admit, I paused with my title for my latest blog post about my Mom: http://memekelly.com/2018/01/09/5-people-whom-sustain-me-1/ I tested who and whom., and, I, apparently, chose improperly. And to that, I say who gives a flying f*&%!

It’s a post about how I’ve been sustained over the years by my Mom’s strength. Being selfish, I put myself as the subject of the article, since I wrote it on the morning that I launched a new storytelling platform at www.memekelly.com. And although I was exhilarated and excited about launching this platform, I was nervous as heck.

And that’s why I blogged about my Mom that morning, because even though she’s dead, she’s still my guardian angel, and by my side, at all times. I write about her a lot. In fact, I’m sure everyone in my circle knows her story and is a little tired of it. How she was born into abject poverty, in the red dirt of Georgia. How she was a high achiever, always earning As. How she raised herself up and went on to get a B.A., a masters, and a Ph.D in Education, despite being confined to a sanatorium as a teenager while battling tuberculosis, despite thriving with breast cancer for 32 years, despite having two radical mastectomies, thyroid cancer, liver cancer, and, finally, brain cancer when cancer had spread through her body.

Every time I write about her, I pause. I weep. I get sad because I miss her so much. Had she been alive, we would have bantered back and forth about the title, who or whom, and I’m sure I would have gotten it correctly. But she’s dead! Been dead for over 15 years, and it would have been nice if anyone responding to the article would have, at least, paused and acknowledged that first. Maybe by saying something like, “Hey, I’m sorry your Mom passed...” Say that before laying into me about this or that or correcting my freakin English.

But, instead, I received an email from Olive Oil Smith (Not his real name), who goes by “Smithster.” The Smithster corrected the title of my article, which I would have received and really appreciated, but for the way in which he did it, including a link to his long list of prestigious CONNECTIONS on LinkedIn and saying that he wanted to spare me embarrassment because he had a moment’s break in his busy schedule of working with prestigious writers on the who’s who list. Eewh!

But when I googled Olive Oil Smith, I only found the Olive Oil Smith (again, not his real name) who died at the age of 48. This made me so sad. I bet he would have loved to be a part of my exchange with the Smithster. The other Olive Oil Smith’s public, online obituary, in part, said: “Olive Oil lived and worked in California for several years as an account executive in the temporary staffing industry. Most recently, Olive Oil worked as a professional in the field of killer bee removal and served as a substitute teacher in the Mesa Public School System. No one enjoyed spending a day, or week or two, at the beach more than Olive Oil.”

And that’s what I think the Smithster who emailed me this morning should do. The Smithster should go to the beach and smell the roses. And understand although whom or who is important, and should be used properly, it’s not THE MOST IMPORTANT THING when I’m blogging about my beloved deceased mommy and when little ole me is doing the work of five people and launching a website that should have taken five months to create but that I created in 5 days with the help of genius technical support of Fine Arts Design.

Americans, we must think before we email and speak, especially when talking about people’s pets, children, deceased parents, and significant others. Think about what you write and how you write it before you email me about a blog post about my deceased mother. When you email strangers, be kind. And think about what you say, how you say it, and to whom you’re speaking before you open your damn mouth.

From friends who don’t like the fact that my sons are in interracial relationships and always have something rude to say about it, to single women who want to cozy up with my husband of 38 years when they visit my home (I have issues with the #metoo crowd), and to those who use the word “retard” in my presence, even though they know I have an autistic son, I’m sick of Americans who say and do the wrong damn thing!

Once I read a post that said that writers should write the truth, and that if a person doesn’t want to be written about, they should behave better. I agree. Beware, because, in 2018, I’m going to write about those of you who are always writing, saying, and doing the wrong thing. You’ve been warned!

Hopefully, you won’t be in my blog post, 5 people who irritate the hell out of me or 5 people whom I’m so sick of getting on my damn nerves!

P.S. After I emailed the Smithster and told him to take a hike and that I was going to write about him as soon as I had a cup of coffee, he emailed me back and wrote: “May the aroma of your matutional coffee linger pleasantly...”

To that I respond, “It will linger, Smithster, providing the world doesn’t come to an end, or the bigger than button isn’t pushed.”