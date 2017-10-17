Travel just wouldn’t be the same without the element of adventure. However, there are several ways to seek adventure when you explore the globe, and some of them encourage you to leave a smaller carbon footprint than others. After all, we want the natural beauty and outdoor adventures we experience to be just as breathtaking as they are now when our children and grandchildren visit them too.

That’s why Canada’s leading online global travel agency, Flight Network, recently released their list of the top 42 absolute best eco-adventures in the U.S., this year. Every eco-adventure on their list is one you can feel good about booking.

About the List

Flight Network is an online travel agency known for introducing North American travelers, and travelers from around the world, to the world’s greatest adventures and destinations. To compile their recent American eco-adventures post, Flight Network’s team of industry experts and intrepid travelers scoured the globe for eco-adventure companies that encourage discovery and traveling to unexplored terrains while showing respect for Mother Earth the entire time. From Pacific whale watching tours to Hawaiian hikes and swamp expeditions in Louisiana, the list provides an out-of-this-world eco-adventure company for nearly every corner of the country.

Flight Network’s blog post is divided into three categories, Exploration Eco Tours, Wildlife Eco Tours and Adventure Eco Tours, to help you find the adventure you’re seeking in a matter of seconds.

Why Go Eco?

Photo credit: Donnie Ray Jones

To many avid adventurers, the idea of traveling eco-friendly is already engrained in their travel plans. But for some, the concept of eco-adventure seems a bit more foreign. Flight Network’s list of the absolute best eco-adventures in America makes it easier to choose the tours and getaways that suit your individual travel wants and needs. Each tour is specifically designed to offer the most unforgettable experience without sacrificing the environment or the creatures that call it home.

Choosing an eco-adventure over less environmentally and culturally-friendly travel options is just one of many simple ways to make your travels greener. In addition to eco-friendly tours and adventures, many hotels and accommodation options are altering their water treatment, energy saving and recycling systems to lessen their negative impacts on the environment. As travelers, making changes as small as choosing more environmentally-friendly hotels and eco-tours can make a big impact on the environment as well as the future of the travel industry.