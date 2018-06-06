'America's Got Talent' Singer Shines To Silence Body Shamers

Christina Wells performed on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” with a wrong to right.

The registered nurse and single mother from Houston said when she was 19, she dreamed of being a singer and advanced to the very end of an audition process.

That’s when she got cut, she said, because the judges told her she “wasn’t the right size.”

Wells showed them, bringing down the house with her rendition of “I Know Where I’ve Been” from “Hairspray.”

The performer told the “America’s Got Talent” panel beforehand that she was taking the stage to “fulfill my dream and show my boys that nothing, nothing, should prevent you from making your dreams come true.”