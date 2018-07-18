'America's Got Talent' Trapeze Act Goes Horribly Wrong

A couple’s trapeze act raised the bar for drama on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday ― and not in a good way.

Mary and Tyce were performing their acrobatic routine high above when an upside-down Mary slipped from the blindfolded Tyce’s grip and plummeted to the stage. The mishap shocked the judges and audience, including the performers’ 2-year-old son and his grandmother. But Mary eventually got up to show she was OK and exchanged a kiss with Tyce.

A heavy mat helped break her fall, People reported.

Mary told the judges the two would like to give the stunt another go, but they were overruled.

“You nearly broke your neck,” Simon Cowell said.

Despite the mishap, the pair advanced to the show’s live rounds.