America's Lame Duck Leader

From the day Donald Trump assumed office, pundits have been looking toward the 2020 presidential election. Although a great deal of attention has focused on potential Democratic challengers, conversation has also centered on the possibility that Trump would not be at the top of the Republican ticket. Talk of impeachment, resignation, or his choosing to only serve one term has occurred throughout the president’s first months in office. Such conjecture is atypical and Trump has proved to be an atypical president.

Trump’s historic disapproval ratings, the specter of the Russia investigation, and the Republicans’ failure to achieve any type of health care reform in spite of their controlling both the executive and legislative branches have led some to conclude that Trump is already a lame duck and fuel speculation that he will not finish his first term of office.

Although seemingly far-fetched, PredictIt market shares indicating Trump would be president by the end of 2018, currently stand at $.72 (yes) to $.28 (no). The market is less bullish that he is president by the end of 2019--$.60 (yes) to $.40 (no). Put another way, the PredictIt market suggests there is a 72 percent chance that he is the president by the end of 2018 and a 60 percent chance that he is the president by the end of 2019. The suggestion that a president would not serve out a single term is pretty foreign. In fact, no president has failed to serve out their first term of office, except for those who died in office.

The president’s most recent target, Senator Bob Corker, has revealed just how fractious Trump is viewed within his own party. Corker likened the president to being a child, tweeting that the White House is like a “day care center.” Corker has further indicated that the president is chaotic, his actions could lead the country toward World War III, and that “anyone who cares about our nation” should be concerned with Trump. Supporting Corker’s claim that nearly every Senate Republican shares his concerns, speaking Sunday, Republican Senator, Ron Johnson echoed Corker’s sentiments contending that political, rather than military solutions were the primary means in dealing with North Korea.

Trump’s legislative failures are heightened given his own party’s majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Presidents historically have been most successful when their party holds control of the legislative branch. In spite of his self-proclaimed deal making abilities, Trump has come up short within his own party and has actively alienated those within his party.

Over the course of the past few months, fellow Republicans have increasingly become the targets of Trump’s ire. John McCain, Jeff Flake, Mitch McConnell, and Corker have all been on the end of barbed Trump tweets. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and more recently, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have also been undercut by the president. While this may play well for some within his base, it has caused great concern for many Republicans.

Making matters worse for Trump is that a large number of prominent Republicans would prefer that some other Republican be at the top of their party’s ticket in 2020. In my survey of the 2016 Electoral College, I found that just 54 percent of Republican electors indicated they wanted to see Trump head the ticket in 2020. Thirty-eight percent indicated they wanted someone else and 8 percent did not answer the question. Recall that two Republican electors did not vote for Trump when the Electoral College met. Although Trump has not been a darling of the establishment, these responses were unexpected.

Apart from Trump, Mike Pence was most often cited by Republican electors as their preferred choice in 2020. Earlier this year, several news outlets reported that Pence was testing the waters by forming his own fundraising committee this Spring. Not surprisingly, Pence denied these accusations and has indicated his support for Trump.

John Kasich, Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz were also cited as preferred choices to run for president among Republican electors. Kasich, in particular, has continued to stay in the national spotlight as a vocal critic of Trump, fueling speculation that he may challenge him in 2020. Interestingly, both Ron Paul and Condoleezza Rice had at least one elector who would like to see them run.