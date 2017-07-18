As most Americans know, with summer comes soaring temperatures, thick humidity and uncomfortable commutes. It also means a LOT of sweating.

Just in case you were wondering how sweaty your city is, Honeywell Fans recently released its third annual America’s Sweatiest Cities List for 2017. The company partnered with Environmental Health and Engineering (EH&E), an environmental consulting company, on the study.

But the cities that made the list aren’t based on rising temperatures alone ― the three groups looked at a variety of factors.

“To identify the sweatiest cities across the nation, we looked at data in a number of national records to determine the percentage of homes without central air conditioning, the popularity of public transportation and citywide bike sharing programs, as well as the cities with the ‘hottest’ professions,” Ted Myatt, the leader of the study who’s practice director of EH&E and holds a doctorate of science in environmental studies, said in a press release. The hottest professions ― like air traffic controllers, nurse and carpenter ― were based on factors such as high stress, high temperature environment and physical demand.

He added, “Similar to previous reports, information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the U.S. Census Bureau were used to determine a city’s average summer temperatures and population density when identifying the 2017 Sweatiest Cities.”

Check out the cities that made the Top 10 below. All the stats are provided by Honeywell and its partners.

10 New Orleans, Louisiana shutterstock New Orleans ranked #10 because it's in the top 10 for summer temperature, the top 30 for public transportation usage and it has one of the country's hottest professions -- nursing.

9 Houston, Texas SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images Houston ranked #9 because it's in the top 10 for average summer temperature, the top 20 for population density and it has one of the hottest professions -- elementary school teacher.

8 Tampa, Florida ferrantraite via Getty Images Tampa ranked #8 because it's in the top 25 for average summer temperature, the top 20 for population density and in the top 10 for public transportation usage.

7 Atlanta, Georgia SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images Atlanta ranked #7 because it's in the top 20 for average summer temperature, the top 20 for population density, the top 20 for public transportation usage and it has some of the hottest professions -- elementary school teacher and physical therapist.

6 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania dszc via Getty Images Philadelphia ranked #6 because it's in the top 5 for public transportation usage and it's in the top 20 for percentage of homes without central AC.

5 Boston, Massachusetts DenisTangneyJr via Getty Images Boston ranked #5 because it's in the top 5 for population density, top 5 for public transportation usage and it's in the top 10 for percentage of homes without central AC. It also has some of the hottest professions -- fire fighter, physical therapist and personal financial advisor.

4 Miami, Florida ULora via Getty Images Miami ranked #4 because it's in the top 10 for average summer temperature, in the top 10 for population density and the the top 20 for public transportation usage.

3 Chicago, Illinois marchello74 via Getty Images Chicago ranked #3 because it's in the top 5 for population density, top 5 for public transportation usage and the top 20 for percentage of homes with central AC. It also has some of the hottest professions -- physical therapist and personal financial advisor.

2 Washington, D.C. rarrarorro via Getty Images Washington, D.C. ranked #2 because it's in the top 25 for average summer temperature, top 20 for population density and the top 10 for public transportation usage. It also has some of the hottest professions -- air traffic controller and physical therapist.

1 New York City, New York JaySi via Getty Images New York City ranked #1 because it ranks first for population density, first for public transportation usage and the top 5 for percentage of homes with central AC. It also has some of the hottest professions -- physical therapist, personal financial advisor, air traffic controller and solar photovoltaic installers.