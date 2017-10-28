America's Top 20 Adventure Tours Unveiled

America’s known for offering some of the world’s greatest outdoor experiences. From the Grand Canyon to the beaches of San Diego and the waterways of Oahu, Hawaii, there’s no denying that America offers the full spectrum of outdoor adventures.

But the team at Canada’s leading online global travel agency, Flight Network, doesn’t think you should take an everyday tour of the Everglades or an average hike in the Arizona Desert. They think you should experience the Everglades on a thrilling Airboat tour instead, and as for the Arizona desert, there’s no better way to see it than aboard a military-grade Tomcar UTV.

The intrepid travelers at Flight Network think every tour should be exhilarating and unforgettable, and that’s why they recently released their list of America’s 20 most adventurous and experiential tours of 2017.

About the List

Flight Network’s list of America’s top adventure tours doesn’t disappoint. The travel agency’s team of travel writers and industry experts spent months traveling from coast to coast across America in search of the tours that stand heads above the rest. Their list features a tour that will take you from the streets of Boston straight into the sea on a bus that turns into a boat, and on an unforgettable kayak adventure through’s Marco Island’s sea life-filled mangrove trails.

Their goal was to create a list that encourages travelers to venture out of their comfort zones and experience destinations at their most exciting. Even if you’ve already traveled to the destinations featured on their list, you probably haven’t experienced them the way Flight Network suggests.

Designed for Travelers

The Flight Network team does more than simply list America’s most exciting tours. Their writers provided all of the information you need to turn each adventure into a reality. Included with each tour entry is the location, the best season to visit (even if that’s year round), the starting price and the tour company’s website. The description and photos give you an idea of what to expect with each tour, but the added information encourages you to set your plans in stone.