Ameriworld: A Mini Amazon in Miami

Ameriworld Fulfillment Services is a local Miami business that offers the same services as Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment, but with more affordable rates.

What's unique about Ameriworld is that this company has deep roots in the industry and has been around since 2003 helping international companies to establish their US Headquarters and fulfilling e-commerce orders via drop-ship.

Ameriworld has advance together with the industry and has invested heavily in IT development to be able to grow with its clients. From preparing orders from clients' websites, fulfilling single orders from big box retailers to numerous orders from specialty stores and distributors - they do it all. And what's most important is the efficiency and speed of their performance which has led their clients to have great standing status with the rigorous big box retailers' sites.

Another positive side of working with Ameriworld is their deep discounts with the shipping companies due to the high volume of product they move daily, which over the year can mean that youeither make it or break it.