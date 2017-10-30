First Post-Scandal Weinstein Company Movie Grosses Just $742

The first film released by The Weinstein Company following reports of sexual harassment and rape allegations against founder Harvey Weinstein was a box office failure.

“Amityville: The Awakening,” starring Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Cameron Monaghan, grossed just $742 after opening in 10 theaters Saturday, Variety reported.

The film, distributed by TWC’s Dimension Films, has gone through a rocky release outside of the Weinstein scandal. According to Variety, it was supposed to premiere multiple times since last year before the movie was made available for free on Google Play Oct. 12, with a one-day theatrical release on Oct. 28.

The horror flick is a follow-up to 1979′s “The Amityville Horror” about paranormal activity at a rural house in Amityville, New York, where a man murdered his family. The 2017 movie follows a teenage girl (Thorne) who moves into a new house with her family, and, yes, strange things begin to happen there.

It currently has a 20 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amityville is in theaters this weekend go look for it!!! And keep watching is one day only on Halloween so before you turn up go see it 😍 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 28, 2017

Talk of TWC’s financial troubles began back in 2016, but the company has been facing increased crisis in the last month.

Last week, The New York Times reported the company lost its financial lifeline when a preliminary agreement for a cash infusion from private equity firm Colony Capital fell through. The group apparently found “more disorder than it had expected — and less value — once it started closely examining the studio’s assets.”

Weinstein was fired from TWC earlier this month shortly after The New York Times published its first damning report on his alleged sexual misconduct. Since then, he has come under investigation by the NYPD, LAPD and London police for allegations of rape. He sued TWC for access to his work emails, which he claims “contain information exonerating him” and will protect both him and the company from legal action, Deadline reported.