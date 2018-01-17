Among The Believers: With Tony Robbins In Palm Beach

If Tony Robbins were as good at playing the violin as he is at teaching and inspiring, people would call him the reincarnation of Jascha Heifetz.

If he could do triple gainers from the high diving board, they’d say he was the next Greg Louganis.

Writing this from the middle of a crowd of 2,000 people at Tony Robbins’ Business Mastery event at the Palm Beach, Florida Convention Center, one thing is clear: Robbins’ devotees see him for what he is—one of the greatest teachers of his time.

But Americans are strange in that we worship success but harbor suspicions about successful people—especially successful people who say they want to help others. We assume they must have bad motives or are merely peddling junk.

The people surrounding me seem to know better.

The attendees are business owners and among the most successful people in American society. It’s a case of the best wanting to get even better—a sophisticated business audience that expects and receives enormous value for its investment of time and money.

They recognize that if they take the time and trouble to travel to West Palm and stay focused for five straight days, they will be transformed as people, not just as business people.

Most of the pieces I write for HuffPost are about the greatest performers in the world — artists, musicians, choreographers, orchestral conductors.

Shouldn’t nonpareil teachers receive the same respect?

Especially if they have touched and transformed the lives of millions around the world?

It’s hard to capture in words the experience of a Robbins’ event.

It’s part classroom, part rock concert, and altogether inspiring.

Robbins has coached NBA stars, Presidents, Fortune 100 CEOs, celebrities and entrepreneurs across industries.

I’ve been to half a dozen Robbins events over 20 years and not one has ended on time.

He says he’ll teach for eight hours, but he’ll actually teach for 12 or 14 hours. And nobody leaves. As a result of my time with Robbins, I’m a better person, a better businessman, a better writer, a better athlete, a better husband and father.

I know myself better.

So let the suspicious miss out on the growth and fun that we’re having in Palm Beach.

The 2,000 of us here in the Palm Beach Convention Center will be even better people and even better businesspeople by Saturday night.

And that’s just fine with us.