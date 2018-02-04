Amtrak Train Derails After Collision In South Carolina; Fatalities Reported

An Amtrak train traveling from New York to Miami collided with a freight train in South Carolina early Sunday. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said at least two people were killed in the crash. Dozens of others were reported injured.

According to NBC News, 139 passengers and 8 crew members were on board the train when the crash occurred. Amtrak said the train’s lead engine and a number of passenger cars had derailed after the collision.

#BREAKING: Two fatalities in passenger train versus freight train. @CountyLex EMS has transported more than 50 injured. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

JUST IN: Amtrak says train operating between New York and Miami with 8 crew members and 139 passengers has collided with a freight train in South Carolina. Local authorities are responding to the scene, with injuries reported — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2018

.@Amtrak says one of its trains collided with a CSX freight train at around 2:35am this morning in Cayce, SC. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board, with injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/PUpdDPkkg7 — Kurt Chirbas (@kchirbas) February 4, 2018

#BREAKING: Train collision and derailment near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Rd. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/SchyVAeWqi — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

News of the crash comes just days after a fatal accident involving an Amtrak train and a garbage truck outside Charlottesville, Virginia.

A man on the truck was pronounced dead after the train, which was carrying Republican lawmakers and their families to an annual retreat, collided with the vehicle on the tracks on Wednesday. Six other people were also injured in the crash.

In December, an Amtrak train derailed near DuPont, Washington, killing 3 people and injuring dozens. According to investigators, the train had been traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone when the derailment occurred.