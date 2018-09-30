Amy Klobuchar Was Very Impressed By Her 'SNL' Impersonation In That Kavanaugh Skit

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) had high praise for her “Saturday Night Live” doppelganger on Sunday.
“SNL” featured a short, but apparently very accurate, impersonation of the Minnesota senator during its Season 44 premiere on Saturday night. The comedy series opened with a re-enactment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Thursday testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Comedian Rachel Dratch replayed Klobuchar’s questioning of Kavanaugh, played by Matt Damon, on his drinking habits from high school and whether he ever got “blackout” drunk.
Dratch was so spot-on that she earned a shoutout from Klobuchar that night.
“You played a good me,” Klobuchar tweeted at Dratch early Sunday. “You were so good that you even got my daughter to text me on a Saturday night (a first).”
Kavanaugh was answering questions about Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against him. The psychology professor has accused Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her while he was drunk at a high school party more than 35 years ago. He has denied the allegations against him, as well as two other sexual misconduct accusations by other women.
Klobuchar’s line of questioning went viral Thursday after the judge obstinately tried to turn her questions back onto her. The Minnesota senator asked Kavanaugh whether he had ever drunk so much he “didn’t remember what happened the night before.”
“You’re talking about blackout. I don’t know. Have you?” he shot back.
Kavanaugh later apologized for his behavior.
Klobuchar said she was “really stunned” by how he carried himself.
“This is basically a job interview for the highest court of the land,” Klobuchar told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. His rebuffing of her questions “doesn’t quite make sense to me, because, first of all, you have these other people from parts of his life who have said that he was belligerent when he was drunk and other things.”
Watch the full “SNL” sketch below: