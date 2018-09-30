Amy Klobuchar Was Very Impressed By Her 'SNL' Impersonation In That Kavanaugh Skit

“You’re talking about blackout. I don’t know. Have you?” he shot back.

Kavanaugh later apologized for his behavior.

Klobuchar said she was “really stunned” by how he carried himself.

“This is basically a job interview for the highest court of the land,” Klobuchar told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. His rebuffing of her questions “doesn’t quite make sense to me, because, first of all, you have these other people from parts of his life who have said that he was belligerent when he was drunk and other things.”

Watch the full “SNL” sketch below: