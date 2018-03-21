ENTERTAINMENT
Amy Poehler Is Making A Wine Comedy And We'll Drink To That

"Wine Country" spills over with "SNL" alums like Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph.
Amy Poehler, pictured in February, is making her feature-directing debut for "Wine Country."

Amy Poehler deserves a toast.

The comedian will direct the comedy “Wine Country” for Netflix, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The movie will feature some fellow “Saturday Night Live” alums, including Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch. Poehler, who’s making her feature-directing debut, also has a starring role.

Netflix announced the movie with a video of the cast singing “Whenever I Call You Friend,” raising the question of whether some had a little vino beforehand. You know, for research.

“Wine Country” revolves around pals who venture to the Napa Valley in California for the weekend to celebrate a 50th birthday, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

They’re not wasting any time to uncork this one. Principal photography begins this month.

