Amy Poehler Is Making A Wine Comedy And We'll Drink To That

Amy Poehler deserves a toast.

The comedian will direct the comedy “Wine Country” for Netflix, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The movie will feature some fellow “Saturday Night Live” alums, including Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch. Poehler, who’s making her feature-directing debut, also has a starring role.

Netflix announced the movie with a video of the cast singing “Whenever I Call You Friend,” raising the question of whether some had a little vino beforehand. You know, for research.

It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

“Wine Country” revolves around pals who venture to the Napa Valley in California for the weekend to celebrate a 50th birthday, The Hollywood Reporter noted.