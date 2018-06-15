The Hollywood Reporter published its “Most Powerful People In Comedy” list this week, doing lighthearted Q&A’s with some of the funniest actors, writers and comedians out there.

While most had witty responses when asked to name things like their “dream product endorsement” or their “guilty pleasure,” comedian and producer Amy Poehler couldn’t be bothered with that meaningless fluff.

“Who cares? The whole world is on fire,” the “Parks and Recreation” star said right at the top.

“A giant whale just died in Thailand after eating 80 plastic bags,” she said when asked what her dream product endorsement would be.

As for her guilty pleasure, Poehler wants us to remember that “over 4,600 people have died in Puerto Rico” because of Hurricane Maria.

This isn’t the first time Poehler has spoken out boldly on issues she cares about. In February, after the National Rifle Association used a “Parks and Rec” image in a tweet, Poehler (who doesn’t use Twitter) asked a friend from the show to relay a message to the organization. That message was “fuck off.”

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018