Amy Schumer Goes Country To Update Us On Kidney Infection

Amy Schumer spelled it out in black and white on Wednesday ― she’s recovering nicely from her kidney infection.
The “Trainwreck” star posted an old-school photo of herself in a rustic setting wearing a smile, but not pants. “On the mend,” she wrote.
A “horrible” kidney infection landed the recently married comic in the hospital for five days, causing her to miss the London premiere of her latest movie, “I Feel Pretty.” A photo the star posted of herself in a hospital bed on Friday showed her red-faced and not looking well.
But in Wednesday’s black and white image, Schumer appeared to be in a better place.
