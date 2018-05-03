ENTERTAINMENT
Amy Schumer Goes Country To Update Us On Kidney Infection

Um, Amy, where are your pants?
By Ron Dicker

Amy Schumer spelled it out in black and white on Wednesday ― she’s recovering nicely from her kidney infection.

The “Trainwreck” star posted an old-school photo of herself in a rustic setting wearing a smile, but not pants. “On the mend,” she wrote.

A “horrible” kidney infection landed the recently married comic in the hospital for five days, causing her to miss the London premiere of her latest movie, “I Feel Pretty.” A photo the star posted of herself in a hospital bed on Friday showed her red-faced and not looking well.

But in Wednesday’s black and white image, Schumer appeared to be in a better place.

