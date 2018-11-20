Amy Schumer revealed a photo of her stomach to explain to fans why she won’t be able to make a few West Coast dates on her comedy tour.

The comedian, who announced her pregnancy with husband Chris Fischer in October, said she recently received “doctors orders not to travel cross country yet so I’m sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed.”

Schumer did offer some good news, saying she is “happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour.”

The “I Feel Pretty” actress was forced to postpone some dates after being hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that is marked by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

“I am in the hospital. I’m fine,” Schumer posted on Instagram last week with a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

“Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester,” she said. “I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!”

This will be Schumer and Fischer’s first child together.

The two got married in a super-secret Malibu ceremony in February after just a few months of dating.