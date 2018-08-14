Amy Schumer Celebrates Marriage Milestone With A Fart Joke, Of Course

Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, recently reached a major marriage milestone: six months since they tied the knot in a secret Malibu, California, ceremony.
The comedian marked their half-year anniversary with a goofy photo and an even sillier caption.
“Married 6 months today,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning.”
Can you smell the love?
Fischer and Schumer tied the knot in February after just months of dating. The two exchanged vows in front of 80 guests, including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and Jake Gyllenhaal, multiple outlets reported at the time.
Lawrence described the surprise wedding as “beautiful” and said she was crying the entire time.
“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning,” Lawrence said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in February.
“It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them,” the actress added.
Schumer described her vows as “raunchy” (they included a line about oral sex), but she also said a few sweet lines about wanting to be with her now-husband as soon as possible.
“People are wondering why the rush. Why so fast?” she said in a video recorded at the ceremony. “And it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you.”
Fischer’s vows were equally as moving.
“I love you, Amy,” the chef said in the clip. “You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me. I love you with every piece of my heart.”
Prior to marrying Fischer, Schumer dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch for nearly two years.
“We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy,” she said at a charity show in New York in June. “Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like, ‘Well, he woke me up this morning with a fart!’ And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, ‘Are we doing this?’”