Amy Schumer Watches Dad Stand 'With Help' And It's A Beautiful Moment

Comedian Amy Schumer makes it a point to share milestones with her ailing dad on social media ― and on Thursday she posted a heart-warmer.

In an Instagram video, Schumer watches her father Gordon, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12, stand up partially with mechanical assistance.

“We haven’t stood next to each other in a while,” she can be heard telling him.

A post shared by @amyschumer on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

“My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood,” Schumer, star of “Trainwreck,” wrote on the post.

As for the song choice, Pure Prairie League’s “Amie,” the elder Schumer let the doctors know that his daughter was named after it.

In May, Schumer shared a charming video in which her dad met his idol (and Schumer’s “Snatched” costar) Goldie Hawn. In October 2016, Schumer issued a public thanks to doctors for enabling Gordon to attend her show at Madison Square Garden.