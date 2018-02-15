Amy Schumer Says No Wedding Gifts, Please Give To Gun Safety Group

Comedian Amy Schumer had a request on Thursday for any friends and followers who might be thinking about sending her wedding gifts: Consider donating to the anti-gun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety instead.
Schumer, who tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, made the request via Instagram just a day after 17 people were killed by a gunman at a Parkland, Florida, high school. Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson died in a 2015 shooting at a Lafayette, Louisiana, theater that was showing Schumer’s movie “Trainweck.”
And Everytown for Gun Safety formed shortly after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
According to the advocacy group, the Parkland incident marks the eighth school shooting this year that has resulted in injury or death. In total, U.S. schools are averaging an alarming one shooting every 60 hours this year.