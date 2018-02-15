Amy Schumer Says No Wedding Gifts, Please Give To Gun Safety Group

Comedian Amy Schumer had a request on Thursday for any friends and followers who might be thinking about sending her wedding gifts: Consider donating to the anti-gun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety instead.

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown

And Everytown for Gun Safety formed shortly after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.