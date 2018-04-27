It’s been a rough few days for Amy Schumer.

The “I Feel Pretty” star revealed on Friday that she’s been hospitalized due to a “horrible” kidney infection over the past week. The comedian jokingly shared some “sexy as hell” photos on Instagram from her five-day hospital stay, making sure to thank husband Chris Fischer, sister Kim Caramele and sister-in-law Molly Fischer for their support.

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection,” she wrote in the post. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

Schumer was meant to appear at the London premiere of her new film “I Feel Pretty,” but decided to stay stateside on doctor’s orders. The newlywed went on to apologize to fans for skipping the event.

“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there,” she wrote. “But I need to put my health first.”

“It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better,” she added of her new movie. “Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

In one photo, Fischer, whom Schumer wed in February in a surprise ceremony, holds her hand as she lies in a hospital bed.

Amy Schumer Chris Fischer holds Amy Schumer's hand while she's in the hospital.

The two tied the knot in front of 80 friends and family members, including celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler and Larry David, days after going public with their relationship. They were first linked in November.

Schumer recently revealed her favorite part about being married, besides the fact that her new husband is a celebrated chef, of course.

“The best part is just having a partner and being like ‘I got a team,’” Schumer said in an interview with E! News. “It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it’s cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with.”