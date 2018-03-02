Amy Schumer’s Twisted Response To Jennifer Lawrence Breakup Is Perfect

While comedian Amy Schumer may have found the love of her life in new husband Chris Fischer, her pal, actress Jennifer Lawrence, recently endured a tough breakup with director Darren Aronofsky.
So how did Schumer comfort her bestie? A hug? An understanding ear?
Hell, no.
On Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Lawrence said Schumer went a more novel route when the “Red Sparrow” star declared how sad she was after her split.
“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy,’ ” recalled Lawrence, per People.
Those two.