Amy Schumer’s Twisted Response To Jennifer Lawrence Breakup Is Perfect

So how did Schumer comfort her bestie? A hug? An understanding ear?

Hell, no.

On Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Lawrence said Schumer went a more novel route when the “Red Sparrow” star declared how sad she was after her split.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy,’ ” recalled Lawrence, per People.