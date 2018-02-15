Amy Schumer Marries Boyfriend Chris Fischer After A Few Months Of Dating

Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in a secret ceremony on Tuesday after just a few months of dating, People and Us Weekly reported.

The two were married at a house in Malibu, California, in front of 80 friends, including stars Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade and Jake Gyllenhaal, according to the reports.

Schumer, 36, and her chef boyfriend made their relationship public (as in Instagram-official) this week after attending Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday party. The two reportedly started dating around November after they were spotted having an intimate dinner in New York City.

They later attended a taping of “Saturday Night Live” together, though Schumer’s rep wouldn’t comment on the relationship.

A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:48am PST

Fisher once worked at Mario Batali’s New York City restaurant, Babbo, after being introduced by his friend, Jake Gyllenhaal.

The chef later returned to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, where he grew up, to work at the Beach Plum Inn (a favorite of the Obamas) and The Covington Restaurant.

Fisher ― who penned the James Beard Award-winning cookbook, Beetlebung Farm Cookbook ― recently opened Beetlebung Farm Market on Martha’s Vineyard, and plans to turn part of it into a restaurant.

“After years of working for other people, my intuition is, ‘I’m doing this on my own terms,’” Fisher told Boston magazine in July. “You can create a destination restaurant anywhere.”

Prior to meeting Fischer, Schumer dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch. The two met on a dating app in 2015 and were together for a little over a year.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Schumer and Hanisch at the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 17, 2016.

“I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” the “I Feel Pretty” actress and author told Marie Claire in July 2016. “There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”

A rep for Schumer confirmed that she and Hanisch split in 2017, but said the two remained friends. It certainly seems like things are amicable, as the comedian thanked her ex for some furniture he’d built for her in September.