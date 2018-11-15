Amy Schumer’s pregnancy isn’t an easy one.

The comedian, who recently revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, told her Instagram followers on Thursday that she’s suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

The condition, which Kate Middleton also dealt with in all three of her pregnancies, is marked by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

“I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story,” Schumer said. “I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!”

She added, “Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell!”

Tati is Schumer’s dog, and she may be the little black ball of fluff lying on her mistress’s legs in the picture above.

The 37-year-old comedian recently shared a sweet ultrasound image of her baby in order to encourage people to vote.

“It’s moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that’s why I’m puking every day,” Schumer says in the clip.

Her pregnancy news in October came just eight months after she and Fischer wed in a super-secret ceremony in Malibu, California. Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade and Jake Gyllenhaal were among 80 lucky guests at the celeb-studded wedding.

While photos from the wedding looked beautiful, the comedian said her vows were as raunchy as her standup material.