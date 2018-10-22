Amy Schumer Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Amy Schumer creatively shared the news Monday that she is expecting her first child with her husband, chef Chris Fischer.
The comedian had Jessica Yellin, former CNN chief White House correspondent and founder of News Not Noise, announce the news in an Instagram story on her page.
“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”
The note read “Nov 6th my recs for how to flip the house.” After listing out all of the candidates, there was a line a line at the bottom that simply read, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”
Schumer directed followers to her big announcement with a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that had Schumer’s and Fischer’s faces superimposed on it.
Fischer and Schumer got married in a secret, star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, in February. Their nuptials happened just months after they began dating and only a few days after the two went public with their romance.
Larry David, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, David Spade and Jake Gyllenhaal were some of the 80 guests in attendance. Lawrence described the wedding as “beautiful” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning,” the actress said back in February.
“It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them,” she said.
While it sounded sweet, Schumer also informed her fans that her vows were as raunchy as you’d expect.
“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she joked during an interview with her friend, comedian Nikki Glaser, who also attended the wedding. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a fucking loser.’ It was all like, awful shit.”
Prior to marrying Fischer, Schumer dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch for a little over a year.
This story has been updated with more details about the announcement.