Amy Schumer's Wedding Vows Were About As Raunchy As You'd Expect

Amy Schumer is loving married life.

The comedian and actress opened up about her surprise nuptials to chef Chris Fisher ― and her raunchy wedding vows ― during an interview Monday on her friend Nikki Glaser’s SiriusXM show.

“I’m a wife as hell. But it’s still like, a novelty,” Schumer said on “You Up With Nikki Glaser.” “Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”

Schumer also revealed parts of her X-rated vows, which she joked “sucked” and took only 20 minutes to write.

A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:53am PST

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she joked. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a fucking loser.’ It was all like, awful shit.”

Glaser, who attended the wedding, said she remembered Schumer saying, “You go, ‘You make me laugh, you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.’”

Despite the jokes, fellow guest Jennifer Lawrence said the wedding “was beautiful.”

“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning,” Lawrence said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Though Schumer sounds happily married, the “I Feel Pretty” star told Glaser that there’s one thing that makes her “really sad” about not being single anymore.”

“This show is called ‘You Up,’ right?” Schumer said. “I don’t ever think I’ll get a text like that again. You know what I mean? And that made me really happy, but also really sad.”