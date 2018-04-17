Amy Schumer recently opened up about her favorite part about being married to her husband, chef Chris Fischer, and it’s oh so sweet.
“The best part is just having a partner and being like ‘I got a team,’” Schumer said in an interview with E! News published Monday. “It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it’s cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with.”
Just after tying the knot, the comedian revealed she also loved every time Fischer called her his “wife.”
“I’m a wife as hell. But it’s still like, a novelty,” Schumer said on Nikki Glaser’s SiriusXM show in late February. “Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”
Schumer and Fischer got married in front of 80 friends and family in February, just a few days after going public with their relationship. The two were first linked together back in November.
David Spade, Larry David, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence were just a few of the reported guests at the secret star-studded affair, which took place in Malibu. Lawrence said that she was “sobbing” at the wedding in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“It was beautiful,” the actress said. “It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
As for those who were wondering why Lawrence and Fischer got married so fast, the comedian explained in her vows that it was “because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you.”
How cute are these two?