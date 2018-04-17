“It was beautiful,” the actress said. “It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

As for those who were wondering why Lawrence and Fischer got married so fast, the comedian explained in her vows that it was “because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you.”