On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Amy Schumer told host Jimmy Kimmel about a new way she’s fighting back against trolls who criticize her weight.

First she facetiously thanked online critics for the feedback on her body, but noted that the insults have backfired, too.

“The other day, somebody tweeted about me, ‘Amy Schumer’s body looks like a bag of mashed potatoes,’” she said. “And I was like, OK, now I need mashed potatoes. And I had them!”